Ammunition Seized in Kingston 17

Police in Kingston East seized several rounds of ammunition during the Easter weekend’s Operation Relentless initiative in Bayshore Park, Habour View, Kingston 17 on Monday, April 10.
Reports are that a team of officers was conducting an operation in the area when they found a bottle containing eleven .303 cartridges. No arrest was made in connection with the seizure.
Operation Relentless continues as the joint security forces maintain their efforts in purging the nation’s streets of guns, gunmen, and gangs.