Farmer Charged with House Break-in and Larceny

Twenty-seven-year-old Jermaine Findley, Farmer of Rocky Hill District, St. Elizabeth has been arrested and charged with House Break-In and Larceny regarding an incident in Luana Housing Scheme, in the parish on Saturday, February 25.
Reports from the Black River Police are that about 3:00 p.m., a woman securely locked her house and left. Upon her return, she discovered her house broken into and several properties stolen. She reported the incident to the police.
Findley was identified by the police on the surveillance camera inside the woman’s house and was subsequently arrested and charged on Monday, April 10. A court date is being finalised.