Police Officer Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident

A police officer assigned to the Port Maria traffic department in St. Mary has died, following a motor vehicle collision on the Galina main road in St. Mary on Saturday, April 08.
The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Adrian Pedley.
According to the Oracabessa Police, Constable Pedley collided with a Toyota Senta while riding a service motorcycle along the main road in the direction of Port Maria.
He was transported to the hospital, where he died while being treated.
The Chaplaincy Branch and Welfare Department of the Constabulary are offering assistance to Constable Adrian Pedley’s family, friends, and coworkers.
