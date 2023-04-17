Two Men Shot Dead at Party in Dumfries, St James

Two men were shot and killed by gunmen while at a party in Dumfries, St James early Sunday morning.
The deceased have been identified as Adolphus Holder, 31, of Penngate, Dumfries, in St James, and Jevannie Gordon, 22, of Johnson Hill, Salt Marsh, in Trelawny.
According to reports, around 1:45 am, Holder and Gordon were at a party when they were ambushed by armed men who opened fire, sending patrons fleeing in all directions.
When the gunfire ceased, Both men were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
They were pronounced dead at the Falmouth Public General Hospital.
