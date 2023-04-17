Two Men Shot Dead at Party in Dumfries, St James

1 Comment / By / April 17, 2023

Two men were shot and killed by gunmen while at a party in Dumfries, St James early  Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as  Adolphus Holder, 31, of Penngate, Dumfries, in St James, and Jevannie Gordon, 22, of Johnson Hill, Salt Marsh, in Trelawny.

According to reports, around 1:45 am, Holder and Gordon were at a party when they were ambushed by armed men who opened fire, sending patrons fleeing in all directions.

When the gunfire ceased, Both men were found  suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at  the Falmouth Public General Hospital.

 

1 thought on “Two Men Shot Dead at Party in Dumfries, St James”

  1. Pingback: Two men shot dead at party in St James’s Dumfries – kodaktravel

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: