Toddler Dies After Being Struck by Car in Norwood, St James

A 2-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car in Norwood, Montego Bay, St James yesterday (April 14).
She has been identified as Tiana Walters of Hendon, Norwood.
According to authorities, about 11:18 a.m., Walters allegedly ran from her father’s parked car towards her mother who was across the street, when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
The infant was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle has subsequently been warned for prosecution.
