Two Men Shot and Killed in Bethel Town, Westmoreland

Two construction workers were shot and killed on the job in Bethel Town, Westmoreland on Wednesday afternoon.
The men have been identified as 47-year-old Lesept Barrett, otherwise called ‘Bigga’ from the community, and Michael Wallace.
Another man has been hospitalized in critical condition.
According to reports, the three men were digging a foundation for a fence on premises in Bethel Town when they were ambushed by an armed man who opened fire, hitting all three.
Barrett was discovered seated on the ground next to a motorcycle with gunshot wounds to the head and chest when the gunfire ceased.
In the meantime, Wallace was discovered in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the chest. The third victim was found with gunshot wounds to his buttocks and left knee.
All three men were taken to hospital where Wallace and Barrett were pronounced dead, and the other man admitted.