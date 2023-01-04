Man Shot Dead in His Yard in Mount Salem, St James

Leave a Comment / By / January 4, 2023

Man Shot Dead in His Yard: A man was shot and killed in his yard last night in Mount Salem, St James.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Nicholas Clarke, otherwise called ‘Kid’.

According to reports, Clarke was at home with his father at around 10:45 p.m. when he went outside to get a bucket of water.

Gunshots were then heard coming from the yard shortly after.
When his father went to investigate, he discovered Clarke with gunshot wounds.

The police were alerted and the injured man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: