Man Shot Dead in His Yard in Mount Salem, St James

Man Shot Dead in His Yard: A man was shot and killed in his yard last night in Mount Salem, St James.
He has been identified as 27-year-old Nicholas Clarke, otherwise called ‘Kid’.
According to reports, Clarke was at home with his father at around 10:45 p.m. when he went outside to get a bucket of water.
Gunshots were then heard coming from the yard shortly after.
When his father went to investigate, he discovered Clarke with gunshot wounds.
The police were alerted and the injured man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.