Man Shot and Killed at Railway Lane in Montego Bay

A man was shot dead along a section of Railway Lane in Montego Bay on Thursday morning.
He has been identified as 37-year-old Jermaine Cormack, otherwise called ‘Theo’, a sales representative of Sun Valley Road, Glendevon in the parish.
According to reports, Cormack was sitting along the road when he was ambushed by armed men who opened fire at him.
The police were alerted and upon arrival, Cormack was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body and head.
He was transported to Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.