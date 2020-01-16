Two Men and a Teenager Charged for Illegal Gun in Refrigerator, in Westmoreland

Latest Jamaica News, Westmoreland (McKoy’s News): The Westmoreland police say they have now laid criminal charges against two men and a teenage boy in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Chantilly district, Westmoreland, on Tuesday afternoon.

Facing charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition are 27-year-old Nichodio Williams, otherwise called “Beckham”, 25-year-old Shane Williams otherwise called “Pim-Pim”, and a 16-year-old student, all of Savanna-la-mar in Westmoreland.

Reports by the Savanna-la-mar police are that about 2:00 p.m., a team of officers carried out an operation at a family house in Chantilly district.

During a check of the house, the lawmen searched a deep freeze refrigerator and found a Masssberry 500-12-gauge shotgun, and five 12-gauge cartridges.

A 59-year-old man, along with all three accused were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Following the seizure, all four males were questioned after which the father was released, and the three accused charged.

