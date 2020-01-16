Another Motorcyclist Perish in Westmoreland

Latest Jamaica News, Westmoreland (McKoy’s News): Another man has lost his life in another motorcycle accident which occurred in the parish of Westmoreland, on Wednesday morning, January 15.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Conway Brown, labourer of Causeway district also in Westmoreland.

Reports by the police are that about 11:30 a.m., Brown was riding his motorcycle at a section of the community when he lost control of the bike, which crashed into an embankment.

Brown sustained multiple injuries and was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers attached to the Savlamar Traffic Department are now carrying out an investigation into this latest fatal crash.