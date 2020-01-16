Tifa Joins Star-studded cast for Upcoming Series

NEW YORK, NY (Shuzzr) – With over a decade of performing across the world, securing multiple corporate endorsement deals and the recipient of dozens of accolades. Reggae-dancehall superstar, Tifa, has secured a supporting lead role in an upcoming drama series.

The series which is titled For Little Girls Who Are Afraid To Speak is a high-concept crime drama about a family fighting to survive the harsh realities of life.

The production will see the likes of Luke Forbes (Atlanta, Crown Heights, SWAT), Sheldon Shepherd (Yardie, Betta Mus’ Come), Marcos James (Game of Thrones), Naté Bova (Spike Lee’s: Da Sweet Blood of Jesus), Allison McLean (Dope Fiend), & Dancehall artiste Tifa all playing lead roles in the critically acclaimed script that has won numerous awards at several major film festivals.

Tifa involvement in the arts doesn’t come as a surprise as she’s formally trained in three areas of the arts namely singing, dancing and acting. She’s also slated to appear in another major feature film and will be doing more castings throughout 2020. Tifa’s brand and reputation speak to her selection as she seeks to take her career to new heights.

An official announcement & producer cocktail will be held this week at the Consulate General of Jamaica in New York City.

On January 31st, 2020, Tifa will be releasing a single titled “Man a Come Back” which is a part of a 11-track compilation. The project is produced by Rellee & Paul Platinum Kids. Rellee Hayden is known for working with acts such as Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Notorius BIG, 50 Cent, G-Unit, Usher, and Mary J Blige to name a few.