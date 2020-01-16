Man Falls to His Death after Drinking Rum in St James

Latest Jamaica News St James (McKoy’s News): One man died from injuries he sustained after he reportedly consumed a large amount of alcohol, and fell over a precipice in Tangle River community, in St James on Tuesday, January 14.

He has been identified as 48-year-old Shawn Watkins, otherwise called “Wasp” laborer of Tangle River.

Reports are that Watkins was last seen drinking a vast amount of alcohol at a number of shops in Tangle River district, between Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

He then left one of the shops and was on his way home when he reportedly stopped beside a precipice to urinate, lost his balance and fell over the precipice.

His body was discovered at the bottom of the precipice shortly after 8:00 a.m., on Tuesday.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue, for a postmortem examination.