A man and a woman were reportedly murdered in Gregory Park, St. Catherine Sunday night. Their bodies were found at a house in Mexico District.

The dead persons are identified as 24-year-old Ceion Rodney and 29-year-old Tameka Francis.

According to reports are that at about 9:45 p.m., neighbours heard explosions and summoned the police to the scene.

Their lifeless bodies were discovered inside the house.

St. Catherine is under a state of emergency.

The police are investigating.