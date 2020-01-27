Life Pak Wellness Centre: Women’s Health – Menarche and Menopause

Women’s Health refers to the branch of medicine that focuses on the treatment and diagnosis of diseases and conditions that affect a woman’s physical and emotional well-being.

Menarche is the time when the first menstrual period occurs. Menarche usually happens between ages 12 to 16 yrs old.

Menopause is defined as the absence of menstrual periods for 12 months. Menopause is usually a natural change in a woman and takes place most times between ages 40 yrs and 58 yrs old. Symptoms of menopause often start many years before the menstrual periods stop completely. Symptoms include:

Irregular periods

Hot flashes

Mood changes

Vaginal dryness

Sleep problems

Weight gain

Fatigue

Memory problems

There are many emotional concerns with menopause. Women tend to become withdrawn and have frequent mood swings. They may be very irritable, anxious and also experience bouts of sadness. Women also experience many changes as it relates to sexual intercourse. They have reduced libido or loss of libido meaning they have decreased interest or no interest in sexual intercourse. Spouses might not understand that these changes are due to menopause and therefore this often puts a strain on their personal relationships.

