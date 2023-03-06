Two Brothers Shot and Killed in Roehampton, St James

The St James police are currently investigating the circumstances the shooting death of two brothers in Roehampton on Friday night.
The deceased have been identified as 54-year-old labourer Dean ‘Scatta’ Waite and 51-year-old shopkeeper Dwight ‘Du Rammy’ Waite.
Both brothers were reportedly attacked around 9:30 p.m., at a bar owned and operated by Dwight.
The police were alerted, and when they arrived, Dwight, the younger brother, was found in a pool of blood with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his head and upper body.
Dean, the other brother, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
They were both pronounced dead at Cornwall Regional Hospital.