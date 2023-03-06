Elderly Woman Killed in Road Accident in St Thomas

Elderly Woman Killed in Road Accident: The St Thomas police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly woman who died from injuries she received, after she was hit by a motor vehicle along the Acacia main road in the parish on Saturday, March 4.
The deceased has been identified as 73-year-old Mavelle Lawrence, also of Acacia Road in the parish.
Reports by the police are that about 8:20am, Lawrence was standing along the roadway when she was hit by a Grey Subaru motor car.
She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead, and the driver of the ill fated vehicle warned for prosecution.