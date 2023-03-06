Elderly Woman Killed in Road Accident in St Thomas

Leave a Comment / By / March 6, 2023

Elderly Woman Killed in Road Accident: The St Thomas police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly woman who died from injuries she received, after she was hit by a motor vehicle along the Acacia main road in the parish on Saturday, March 4.

The deceased has been identified as 73-year-old Mavelle Lawrence, also of Acacia Road in the parish.

Reports by the police are that about 8:20am, Lawrence was standing along the roadway when she was hit by a Grey Subaru motor car.

She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead, and the driver of the ill fated vehicle warned for prosecution.

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: