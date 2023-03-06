Businessman Murdered in Grants Pen, Kingston

Businessman Murdered in Grants Pen: A businessman was shot dead, and a female shot and injured, in Grants Pen community, Kingston, on Sunday, March 5.
He has been identified as 53-year-old Peter Green, of a Grants Pen road address.
Reports by Grants Pen police are that about 8:30am, Green and the female were at a business establishment in the community when a motor vehicle drove up.
The occupants of the vehicle brandished handguns and opened fire hitting both victims, before the vehicle sped away.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Green and the injured woman were rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead and the female treated and admitted.