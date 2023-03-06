Police Officer Killed in St Catherine Crash

Police Officer Killed: A Police Constable died from injuries he received in a motor vehicle crash in Bog Walk, St Catherine on Friday, March 3.
He has been identified as Constable Ricardo Williams, who was assigned to the Kingston West Police Division.
Reports are that about 11:45pm, Constable Williams was driving his Toyota Corolla motor car along Church Road in Bog Walk, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole.
Williams sustained head and body injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.