Prominent Canadian-Jamaican Businessman Shot Dead in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police are probing the shooting death of a businessman at his home in Honneygan Lane in Water Works community, Westmoreland, on Saturday morning, March 4.
He has been identified as 53-year-old Fitzroy James, otherwise called ‘Suga or Sugar Rock, of Toronto in Canada and Water Works in Westmoreland.
Reports are that about 10:45am, James was about to do some construction work on a perimeter wall at his residence in Water Works community, when he was ambushed and shot multiple times by two armed men travelling on a motorcycle.
It is also reported that a physical confrontation took place between James and one of the gunmen before he was shot.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, James was discovered lying in a pool of blood and was transported to the Savanna la mar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
James is also the owner and operator of the Sugar Rock Lagoon in Cave district, and the Star Castle Guest House in Whitehouse, and both in Westmoreland.