Businessman Shot Dead in Clarendon

Businessman Shot Dead: A man was shot and killed along Mack Corner in Palmers Cross, Clarendon, on Sunday night.
Dead is 40-year-old Oniel Rhooms, also known as ‘Dee’, a businessman of Kennedy Lane in Palmers Cross.
According to police report, about 8p.m., Rhooms was sitting on a wall outside of his shop eating ice cream when he was ambushed by armed men.
Rhooms reportedly fled and was pursued by attackers who opened fire on him, hitting him in the head and upper body.
He was pronounced dead at hospital.
Investigations are ongoing.