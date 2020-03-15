Two-Bahamians, One-Jamaican, Held in 700 Pound Ganja Seizure, Near St Ann

Latest Jamaica News, St Ann (McKoy’s News): Three men, including two Bahamians and a Jamaican national, were taken into custody by the Marine police during a massive seizure of 700 pounds of ganja, on Friday, off the coast of Discovery Bay, in St Ann.

Reports by the police are that between 3:00 p.m., and 5:30 p.m., a team from the Marine police observed a vessel in the water off the cost of Discovery Bay, in St Ann.

The signaled it to stop and the captain failed to comply, resulting in a speed chase. Sometime later, the 22-foot single engine vessel was intersected, and a search of the deck resulted in the discovery of 150 parcels containing compressed ganja.

The drug which is estimated in the regions of 2.8 million dollars was seized, and the three occupant arrested in connection with the seizure.