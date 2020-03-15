Double Murder in Portmore, St Catherine

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): The Portmore police have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of two men in Portmore, St Catherine, on Saturday, March 14.

The men have been identified as 22-year-old Bryon Parchment, and 34-year-old Andre Thomas, an Air condition technician, both of Portmore in St Catherine.

Reports by the police are that about 12:40 a.m., the men were standing in front of a house located at 6-East Greater Portmore, when they were approached by two men on foot.

The men brandished handguns and opened fire hitting both men multiple times, before escaping in the area. The police were summoned and upon arrival the victims were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.