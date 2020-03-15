Double Murder in Steer Town, St Ann

Latest Jamaica News, St Ann (McKoy’s News): Detectives attached to the St Ann police Division have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of two men, at Step district, Steer Town, in St Ann, on Saturday, March 14.

Those killed have been identified as 19-year-old Garfield Cunningham, and 20-year-old Alex Williams, both of Steer Town in the parish.

Reports by the St Ann police are that about 8:20 p.m.,.the men were standing among a group of persons along the roadway, when they were pounced upon by armed men.

The gunmen opened fire hitting Williams and Cunningham, who were later rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The police have since launched a search for the gunmen.