Suspected Drowning in St James

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): Twenty-two-year-old Trey Robinson, of Ash Hill in Ironshore, St James, is suspected to have drowned at a river in the community on Saturday, March 14.

Reports by the Coral Gardens Police are that about 3:30 p.m., Robinson went fishing with other men from the community, when he reportedly slipped and fell into the river.

Attempts were made to rescue him which proved unsuccessful. The police were later summoned and upon their arrival, residents managed to fish the body from the water.

The lawmen processed the scene, and the body was transported to hospital, where Robinson was pronounced dead.