Two Arrested In Connection With the Seizure of Hundreds of Ak-47 Rounds and Cocaine in St. Elizabeth

Two St. Elizabeth men were arrested by investigators from the Narcotics

Division supported by members of the military on the Treasure Beach main road in the parish

following the seizure of hundreds of AK-47 rounds and a quantity of cocaine and on Thursday,

August 13.

Reports are that about 11:20 p.m., during the operation three motor cars were intercepted along

the main road. The vehicles were searched which yielded a Browning 9mm Pistol with eight 9mm

rounds, 501 – 7.62 rounds and one pound of cocaine with an estimated street value of JMD

650,000.00.

A search has since been launched for one of the men who reportedly ran from one of the vehicles

and made good his escape in bushes.

Two men were taken into custody. However, their identities are being withheld pending further

investigations.

In the meantime, investigators are appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of the

person who escaped or have any information that may assist with the investigation to contact the

Narcotics Police at 876-625-2617, 119 Police Emergency number, 311 Crime Stop or the nearest

police station.