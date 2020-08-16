Kingston Central Police Name Person of Interest

St. Elizabeth Police List Persons of Interest
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Kingston Central Police have listed a man as a person of interest in
relation to the murder of Mark Hamilton on Princess Street, Kingston on Friday, August 7.

He is 30-year-old Maverick Edwards of Princess Street, Downtown, Kingston. He is known to
frequent 5 East, Greater Portmore, St. Catherine.

He is being asked to turn himself in to the Kingston Central Police Station immediately.

Additionally, the Police are asking anyone with information that can assist in identifying or
locating the suspect to contact the Central Police at 876-922-5076, Police119 emergency number
or the nearest Police Station.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....