Kingston Central Police Name Person of Interest

The Kingston Central Police have listed a man as a person of interest in

relation to the murder of Mark Hamilton on Princess Street, Kingston on Friday, August 7.

He is 30-year-old Maverick Edwards of Princess Street, Downtown, Kingston. He is known to

frequent 5 East, Greater Portmore, St. Catherine.

He is being asked to turn himself in to the Kingston Central Police Station immediately.

Additionally, the Police are asking anyone with information that can assist in identifying or

locating the suspect to contact the Central Police at 876-922-5076, Police119 emergency number

or the nearest Police Station.