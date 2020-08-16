Law Enforcement Investigations Leads to Arrest of Sexual Offenders

Sleuths have arrested and charged several persons for sexual offences which

occurred between May and August, 2020.

The offences are Rape, Buggery, Grievous Sexual Assault and Indecent Assault.

In the first case, detectives from Kingston West Division arrested and charged 39-year-old,

Andrew McLeish, Facility manager of White Wing Walk, Kingston 11 with Rape.

Report are that on Friday, May 1, 2020 the complainant and McLeish who are both employed to a

High School, were on the premises when McLeish approached the complainant and forcefully had

sexual intercourse with her. The matter was reported to the police and he was arrested.

His court date is being finalised.

In the second incident, Detectives from the Hanover Division arrested and charged Ken Hansel,

otherwise called “Abdullah” and “Alex”, store manager of Main Street, Lucea in the parish with

four counts of Rape.

Reports are that between Friday, May 29, 2020 and Tuesday, August 11, 2020 Hansel invited the

underage complainant to his store to collect items of clothing on four separate occasions and on

each occasion had sexual intercourse with her against her will. The matter was reported to the

Lucea police and an investigation launched. Hansel was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalized.

In Clarendon, detectives arrested and charged 22-year-old man of Hayes in the parish for Rape

and Buggery of a minor.

Reports from the Hayes Police are that about 9:00 p.m., on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 the minor

was at home when she was awoken by the man, who is her Uncle. He reportedly took her to his

bedroom where he held her against her will, buggered and also had sexual intercourse with her.

The matter was reported to the Police and an investigation launched, which led to the arrest and

subsequent charge.

His court date is being finalized.