Armed thief killed after robbery at ‘Cash Pot’ outlet

An armed robber was shot dead after he and another man held up and robbed a Supreme Ventures outlet in Montego Bay, St James, on Saturday night, August 15. The other man escaped with about one million dollars in cash.

The police say a .38 revolver, loaded with five live rounds, was taken from the dead robber.

Reports are that shortly after 8:00pm, two men armed with handguns held up a business operator who operates a Supreme Ventures Outlet along Fustic Road in Montego Bay.

A police officer who was part of the businessman’s security detail challenged the gunmen, and opened fire hitting one of the men.

The armed robber fell to the ground, while his crony escaped with a bag containing cash estimated in the regions of over a million dollars.

A handgun was taken from the wounded gunman, who was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead,

The police say they have since launched a manhunt in search of the other gunman.