Armed thief killed after robbery at ‘Cash Pot’ outlet

Police charged a 26-y-o St Ann man for illegal firearm possession, robbery
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

An armed robber was shot dead after he and another man held up and robbed a Supreme Ventures outlet in Montego Bay, St James, on Saturday night, August 15. The other man escaped with about one million dollars in cash.

The police say a .38 revolver, loaded with five live rounds, was taken from the dead robber.

Reports are that shortly after 8:00pm, two men armed with handguns held up a business operator who operates a Supreme Ventures Outlet along Fustic Road in Montego Bay.

A police officer who was part of the businessman’s security detail challenged the gunmen, and opened fire hitting one of the men.

The armed robber fell to the ground, while his crony escaped with a bag containing cash estimated in the regions of over a million dollars.

A handgun was taken from the wounded gunman, who was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead,

The police say they have since launched a manhunt in search of the other gunman.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....