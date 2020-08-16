District Constable Charged For Breaches Of The Corruption Prevention Act

40-year-old Rohan Thompson of Anderson Road
The Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) has
arrested and charged District Constable Junior Hollingsworth of the Santa Cruz Police Station for
multiple of breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act on Thursday, August 13 following a ruling
from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Reports from IPROB are that an investigation was launched into an incident and a file was
prepared and sent to the DPP office for alleged corruption involving Hollingsworth. He was
subsequently arrested and charged and placed before the court where he was granted bail in the
sum of JMD 1 million with three sureties and ordered to report to the St. Elizabeth Police daily.

IPROB states that these arrests are part of their continuing thrust to root out corrupt members
from all ranks and they remain resolute to investigate corruption wherever it exists.

