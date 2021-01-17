Triple Murder in Kingston

The Area 4 Major Investigation Division is reporting that the division has recorded the first triple murder of the year 2021, which occurred on Friday, January 15, along Lincoln Crescent, in Kingston.

Those killed have been identified as 34-year-old Jermaine Lawson, of Greenwich Park Road, 20-year-old Mark Nation, of Lincoln Crescent, and 29-year-old Anthony Barrett, of Luke Lane, in Kingston.

Reports are that shortly after 3:30 pm, on Friday, the three victims were standing along a section of Lincoln Crescent, when a Honda CR-V motor vehicle with several men on board, drove up to them.

The men opened fire hitting all three victims multiple times before speeding away from the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, all three men were discovered lying in a pool of blood. They were rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.