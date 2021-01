A woman and her daughter have been murdered in Olympic Gardens, in Kingston.

Dead are fifty-two-year-old Ellia Pascoe and 32-year-old Notoya Pascoe, both of Dewdney Road, Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 11:00 a.m., both women were at home when they were approached by a gunman who opened gunfire hitting them. The police were summoned and the women taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.