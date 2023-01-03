Triple Murder in Kingston East: Detectives assigned to the Major Investigation Division (MID) are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of three men in Bull Bay, St. Andrew on Saturday, December 31.
The deceased have been identified as:
1. Sixty-eight-year-old Isaac Ashton, a mason of Taylor Land, 9 Miles, Bull Bay, St. Andrew
2. Thirty-nine-year-old Alrick Ashton, a construction worker of the said address
3. An unidentified man known as ‘Narco’
Reports from the Kingston East Police are about 9:15 p.m., the men were travelling in a Toyota Starlett motorcar along the Cane River main road when gunmen opened gunfire on the car hitting all three men before escaping on foot in the area. The motor car subsequently collided into a wall.
The police were alerted and on arrival, the bodies were seen with multiple gunshot wounds. The scene was processed and the bodies removed to the morgue pending post mortem examinations.