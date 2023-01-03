Mother and Son Shot Dead in Manchester Home

Mother and Son Shot Dead: Police are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a mother and her son. Their bodies were discovered with what appeared to be gunshot wounds in Providence district near Holmwood in Christiana, Manchester on Tuesday morning.
The deceased have been identified as 52-year-old Althea Rowe and her son as 35-year-old Cleon Palmer.
Authorities suspect the two were murdered on New Year’s Eve.
Relatives said that they were concerned following numerous failed attempts to contact Rowe and Palmer.
According to a police source, a relative went to a house in Providence and discovered the bodies shortly after 11 o’clock.
Rowe, who worked at a bar in the Corporate Area, was reportedly visiting her son at the time of the incident.
Palmer was reportedly wanted in connection with shooting incidents in Manchester.