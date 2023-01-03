JDF Soldier Killed

JDF Soldier Killed in Westmoreland Crash

January 3, 2023

JDF Soldier Killed in Westmoreland Crash: A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier died as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicular collision on the Bethel Town main road in Westmoreland on Sunday, January 1.

Dead is Private Javaughnie Morris, 20-year-old of Lincoln district, Grange Hill in
the parish.

According to reports, Morris was in a patrol car with another soldier when their vehicle collided with a water truck about 3:15 p.m. Both JDF members were transferred to the hospital, where Morris died from his injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

