JDF Soldier Killed in Westmoreland Crash: A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier died as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicular collision on the Bethel Town main road in Westmoreland on Sunday, January 1.
Dead is Private Javaughnie Morris, 20-year-old of Lincoln district, Grange Hill in
the parish.
According to reports, Morris was in a patrol car with another soldier when their vehicle collided with a water truck about 3:15 p.m. Both JDF members were transferred to the hospital, where Morris died from his injuries.
Investigations are ongoing.