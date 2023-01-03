St. Catherine Teen Charged for Rape

A teenaged boy of Banbury district, Linstead, St. Catherine is scheduled to face the court to answer to the charge of Rape following an incident in Wakesfield district, in the parish on Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Reports from the Linstead Police are that about 3:00 a.m., the complainant was inside a motor vehicle when the accused opened the back door and made sexual advances at her. The accused subsequently held her down and had sexual intercourse with her.
A report was made to the police and an investigation launched. He was charged after a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.
His court date is being finalised.