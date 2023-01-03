Man Charged for ‘Maxfield’ Bar Murder

Thirty-year-old Tajai Freeman, otherwise called ‘Weng’, a barber of Golden Heights in Kingston 14 has been charged with two counts of Murder, one count of Wounding with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition in connection with an incident that occurred on Wednesday, December 07, 2022.
Reports are that about 8:10 p.m., all three victims were inside a bar when three armed men entered and opened gunfire at the patrons. After the shooting subsided Marlon Kerr, otherwise called English’, 46-years-old, a bearer of Sangsters Crescent in Tivoli Gardens, Kingston 14 and Nastassia Douglas, otherwise called ‘Tassy’, 35-years-old practical nurse of Melbrook Heights in Harbour View, Kingston 17 were transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The third victim was admitted for treatment.
Freeman was taken into custody on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was subsequently charged following a Question and Answer interview in the presence of his attorney on Friday, December 30, 2022.