St. Catherine Man Charged for Breaches of the Firearms Act

St. Catherine Man Charged: Twenty-six-year-old Atlee Murray, a security guard of March Pen road in Spanish Town, St. Catherine was arrested and charged for Possession of Prohibited Weapon and Prohibited Ammunition following an incident in his community on Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Police attached to the St. Catherine North Division reported that at about 9:35 p.m., a team of officers were on patrol in the area when they saw a group of men standing on the roadway. On approach of the police, Murray ran and was later accosted and searched. One Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm cartridges was removed from his waistband.
He was arrested and subsequently charged on December 30, 2022; however, his court date is being finalised.