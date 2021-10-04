Trinidad Health Officials slam Nicki Minaj’s Vaccine Claims

Trinidad Health Officials slam Nicki Minaj’s Vaccine Claims
Trinidad Health Officials slam Nicki Minaj’s Vaccine Claims

Nicki Minaj’s claims about the COVID-19 vaccine have been shut down  by Trinidad & Tobago’s Health Minister, Terrence Deyalsingh.

The rapper claimed in a tweet on Monday that her cousin’s friend in Trinidad had been left impotent after being vaccinated against the virus. “His testicles became swollen,” she added. “His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

In a press conference today (September 15), the country’s Health Minister, Terrence Deyalsingh,  said the country’s officials had looked into Minaj’s claims. “It is, as far as we know, at this point in time – there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse event,” he said.

http://https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiF0czDNA94

Previously, Dr Anthony Fauci refuted Minaj’s claims, telling CNN that “there’s no evidence nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would” cause fertility issues in men or women.

Share your love

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com