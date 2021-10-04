Trinidad Health Officials slam Nicki Minaj’s Vaccine Claims

Nicki Minaj’s claims about the COVID-19 vaccine have been shut down by Trinidad & Tobago’s Health Minister, Terrence Deyalsingh.

The rapper claimed in a tweet on Monday that her cousin’s friend in Trinidad had been left impotent after being vaccinated against the virus. “His testicles became swollen,” she added. “His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

In a press conference today (September 15), the country’s Health Minister, Terrence Deyalsingh, said the country’s officials had looked into Minaj’s claims. “It is, as far as we know, at this point in time – there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse event,” he said.

http://https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiF0czDNA94

Previously, Dr Anthony Fauci refuted Minaj’s claims, telling CNN that “there’s no evidence nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would” cause fertility issues in men or women.

Share your love