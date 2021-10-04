Floyd Green Resigns as Agriculture Minister following viral video

Floyd Green Resigns as Agriculture Minister following viral video

Agriculture Minister Floyd Green has resigned from Cabinet.

This, following backlash from a viral video in which the Minister, along with JLP Councillor Andrew Bellamy at a gathering on ‘no-movement’ day, in clear breach of the COVID-19 protocols.

Since the release on the video last night, social media erupted in outrage. A statement was issued today by the Prime Minister who explained that Green has agreed to not continue in the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, in his statement the now former Agriculture Minister has issued an apology for his actions, stating that he’s dissapointed in his actions.

