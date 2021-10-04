Beenie Man questions consequences of DRMA breaches following Floyd Green’s Resignation

Following the resignation of Floyd Green as Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, for breaching the Distar Risk Management Act, Dancehall Veteran Beenie Man seems not completely satisfied with the outcome.

Today, (Sept.16) the Entertainer took to social media to highlight that he was “charged and fined for an announcement”. He’s questioning whether those who planned and attended the event will experience the same consequences he faced.

If you remember, back in May, Beenie Man was slapped with a hefty $150,000 fine, the maximum, in the St Elizabeth Parish Court after pleading guilty on April 19 for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

On Wednesday, Green tendered his resignation, following a viral video in which he’s seen in the company of Andrew Bellamy and others at a gathering on ‘no-movement’ day, breaching their Administration’s COVID-19 protocols.

Government has since issued a statement indicating that Minister Audley Shaw who currently has portfolio responsibility for Industry and Commerce, has been asked to assume the additional responsibility for Agriculture and Fisheries.

