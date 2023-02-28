Trelawny Woman Arrested after Burning Down House during Lovers Quarrel

A Trelawny woman who reportedly set fire to her boyfriend’s clothing and later burnt down his house during a quarrel in Mahogany Hall, Trelawny on Monday, February 20, has been arrested and charged by the police.
The accused woman, 51-year-old Paulette Johnson of Top Hill in the parish was arrested on Sunday, February 26 and charged with Arson and Malicious Destruction of Property.
Reports are that about 7:00pm, Johnson and the man who is said to be her common-law-husband were involved in a dispute at his home, when he made a report to the police, who gave her a warning.
It is further reported that Johnson left the location but later returned and allegedly set fire to her boyfriend’s clothing and to the house, which was completely destroyed by fire.
The police and fire department were summoned but when they arrived the house was already completed destroyed by fire.
Johnson was arrested and charged following an investigation.