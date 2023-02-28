Clarendon Farmer Charged with Murder

The Spalding Police in Clarendon have arrested and charged a Clarendon farmer with the murder of 58-year-old Dingual Morgan, a farmer of Silent Hill district, who died after being beaten by the accused in his community on Thursday, October 14, 2021.
Reports are that about 5:00pm, that day, Morgan was walking in his community when he was attacked from behind by the accused man, 52-year-old Simon Ridell, who is also a farmer.
It is further reported that Morgan was beaten almost to death by Ridell, and was later taken to hospital where he succumb to his injuries.
While at hospital Morgan became Paralyzed from the beating, and later died.
An investigation was carried out and Ridell was arrested on Sunday, February 26, and charged with murder.