Popcaan and Protoje Hail Each Other for Successful Stage Shows in Jamaica

Grammy winning reggae artist Protoje told Popcaan that he was following in his steps by hosting the Lost In Time Festival on Saturday. The remarks came as Poppy lauded his colleague for celebrating reggae music with a live show, however it turned into an exchange of kind words when Protoje said that he was following the blueprint of Unruly Fest.
“Hey Proto! Yuh si di work weh yah do musically mi respect it heavy. Mi appreciate it, mi endorse it, an’ dis is wah di music give. Love an’ unity…,” he said before being interrupted by Protoje who responded, “Memba a you seh Unruly Fest enuh. A you lead out enuh. Yuh inspire di I, suh wi a do work weh yah do. Yeah man a di example, seen?!”
The first staging of Unruly Fest was held in December 2018 at Goodyear Oval in St Thomas. It was a completely sold-out event, which saw thousands of local and international fans turn up to see the deejay, special guests Drake and Tory Lanez, and other entertainers live. It has not been held in Jamaica since 2019,
The Lost In Time Festival festival was attended by thousands of fans and had cameo sets by Aidonia, Chronixx, Sevana, and Ky-Mani Marley.
Other acts that were booked included Mortimer, Lila Ike, Jesse Royal, Samory I, Tessellated, Jaz Elise, Naomi Cowan, Ras-I, and YaadCore.