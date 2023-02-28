Sean Paul and Charly Black Make List of Top 50 Most Played Artists at Dutch Electronic Music Festivals in 2022

Dancehall artists Sean Paul and Charly Black have both made the top 50 list of most played artists at Dutch Electronic Music Festivals in 2022 at number 12 and 47, respectively.
The full list was complied by Billboard, which noted that the results are based on plays and performances from 211 events from February to November, across roughly 800 stages at events throughout the Netherland. The platform further said that Data was collected by DJ Monitor, a global leader in electronic music monitoring with exclusive access to performance data from festivals, venues and online streams. DJ monitor reportedly identifies music for Collective Management Organizations, rights users, and technology companies worldwide.
Other top acts to make the list are Burna Boy, who landed at number one and Beyoncé, Rihanna, Rema, Chris Brown, WizKid, Usher, and David Guetta.
Sean Paul and Charly Black released the official music video for a collaboration on Saturday (February 25) called Turn It Up (Gyal Generals). Turn It Up forms part of the Trelawny native’s full length album, No Excuses, which debuted on Friday.
The visuals for the A Team production has racked up close to 54,000 views on YouTube.
The video fittingly portrays the theme of the song with with scores of women on set partying with the Dancehall stars.
No Excuses also sees a Bounty Killer collab on More and More, while Beenie Man added his voice to Bounce (Up). Richie Spice also contributed on Searching For.
This follows Black’s debut album Rio Bueno which dropped in November 2021. The name was an ode to his hometown.