Jahvy Ambassador and 450: the Ultimate Dream Team

Music producer Jahvy Ambassador is rapidly becoming one of those prominent figures on the music scene, dominating the airwaves with top-quality productions through his Tru Ambassador Ent. label. Over the course of his career, the producer has been the mastermind behind many Dancehall hits performed by the likes of Alkaline, Mavado, Kranium and more. He has since stepped into a new creative responsibility – that of artiste management.
His first delve into the world of artiste management was with the signing of Dancehall artiste 450, which has proven successful so far. Through Jahvy’s leadership, 450 gained exposure in all the possible areas in the industry, which helped the artiste maintain his success and relevance since his breakout in 2019.
“What can I say, I know real talent when I see it and 450 is pure talent. For me, it is not only about the business but the friendship as well and that is why we will remain successful as a team,” he said.
The hard work paid off as the artiste’s 2021 single “Imperfection” thrust him into the limelight and cemented him as a mainstay in the Dancehall space. 450 found further success with hit singles such as “Journey” and “Gyal Thief” gaining him international travel and performance opportunities. Through Jahvy’s leadership, he was also able to secure a performance slot at the renowned Reggae Sumfest music event, earning back to back bookings at Alkaline’s successful “New Rules” event series and becoming a must-have performer at various local and international events.
“At the moment, 450 has three bad new songs out that are dominating the airwaves namely, “Time Fi You”, “Miles Off” and “Wellness Bench.”
With this first managerial stint reaping positive rewards thus far, there is much more in store from Jahvy, with new productions and performances in the pipeline. The 2020 groundbreaking “Soul Survivor Riddim”, which lead to his Atlantic Records signing for Kranium, was recently used in a campaign for the UK branch of Wray & Nephew Ltd. In addition, luxury brand Givenchy utilized “Ocean Wave”, the hugely successful collaboration with Alkaline, as the soundtrack for the brand’s Spring/ Summer 2023 collection.