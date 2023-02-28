Prince Ikeem to Release EP Dedicated to Slain Son

Recording artiste Prince Ikeem has a heartfelt new project on the way, his latest EP “Nuh Emotion.” The project will officially be released on March 2, 2023. This is a follow-up and draws inspiration from his May 2022 EP “Lil Fya Fighter”, a dedication to his late son.
“This EP was a tribute to my ten-year-old son who was murdered in Trench Town on July 16, 2021, so this was to keep him alive where the music is concerned,” the artiste explained. Anticipation is high for the release, with the first EP being well-received with potential for it to reach even further.
“My hopes and expectations are just for this project to reach as wide an audience as possible, so they can be aware of the terrible incident that occurred in my life; it’s left me paranoid for my remaining time here on Earth. It will hopefully reach people who may be experiencing difficulties or possibly the same down feeling I am going through as well,” he expressed.
With these two new projects in tow, the artiste is planning a tour across Jamaica to promote his music and attract new fans.
“We are doing an island tour, going to at least 6 different parishes. We started with St. Elizabeth on the 25th and Mandeville on the 26th. Next up we have Linstead, St. Thomas and St. Mary, ending with the final night in Trench Town,” the artiste revealed.
Hailing from Trench Town, Prince Ikeem has been on his musical journey for over a decade and a half. Described as a creative, hardcore and entertaining artiste, his unique style and way of putting his music together with skillful word playing makes him a standout act.
Throughout his career, he has released several tracks such as “Mankind”, “Warm Up”, “Gringo Dem Place” and “Tear Drops.” Much more is in store for the artiste in the coming months.
“With this current tour of our nice and loving island, I’ll just use this opportunity to dance at home before I really go out there abroad to do the same thing. I will also continue to master my performance craft, while building my fanbase,” he stated.
“Nuh Emotion” will be available for streaming on major digital platforms this Friday.