Fisherman Murdered in Yallahs, St Thomas

The police in Yallahs, St Thomas have commenced a probe into the shooting death of a man at Poor Man Corner community in the parish on Monday, February 27.
He has been identified as 39-year-old Richard Campbell, otherwise called ‘Brown Man’s a fisherman of Mannings Hill Road in Kingston 8 and Poor Man Corner in Yallahs.
Reports by the police are that about 9:05 pm, Campbell was standing along the roadway in Poor Man Corner, when he was pronounced upon by a lone gunman who opened fire hitting him to his upper body.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Campbell was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.