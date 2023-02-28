Man Found Shot to Death in Abandoned Building in Clarendon

The Clarendon police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Milk River, Clarendon on Tuesday, February 28.
He has been identified as 37-year-old Jerome Morgan, of Harrison Town also in Clarendon.
Reports are that Morgan was report missing by family members from Sunday, February 26.
About 9:30am, residents stumbled upon his bullet riddled body and alerted the Four Paths police.
On the arrival of the lawmen, Morgan’s body was discovered lying inside an abandoned building with gunshot wounds.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.