‘Boopie ‘ Murdered in Thompson Pen, St Catherine

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed by armed men in Old Road, Thompson Pen, Clarendon on Sunday, February 26.
The deceased has been identified as Anthony Moore, otherwise called ‘Boopie’ , of Old Road in Thompson Pen.
Reports are that about 9;30pm, residents in Thompson Pen alerted the police after hearing gunshots coming from a section of the community.
The lawmen drove to the scene and discovered Moore lying face down in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The scene was processed and Moor’s body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.