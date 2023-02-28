Murder at Poor Man Corner

Thirty-three year-old Kenese Powell, otherwise called ‘Kenny’ a labourer of Poor Man Corner in St Thomas, was shot and killed along a beach in Yallahs on Sunday evening, February 26.
Reports are that about 2:50pm, explosions which sounded like gunshots were heard coming from the directions of Yallahs B Beach, and an investigation was carried out.
The police were also summoned and upon arrival Powell’s was discovered lying along the beach on his back, with gunshot wounds.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.